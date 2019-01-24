Nearly 800 volunteers of all ages visited more than three dozen social services agencies during the 22nd Annual Mitzvah Day.

Alongside friends from the Michigan Muslim Community Council, participants, many of whom donned festive holiday sweaters and hats, delivered meals and gifts, prepared Christmas dinner at soup kitchens, visited with the elderly and veterans and more.

Presented by Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Mitzvah Day is the largest single day of volunteering in the Detroit Jewish community. This year, the event was co-chaired by Micki Grossman, Milt Neuman, Illana Stern and Ellen Yashinsky Chute.

Photography by Jeff Aisen

