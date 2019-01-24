Mitzvah Day volunteers prepared meals with Chef Matt Prentice at Cass Community Social Services.

Faces & Places: 22nd Annual Mitzvah Day

01/24/2019 10:00 AM / Jackie Headapohl / No Comments / ,

Nearly 800 volunteers of all ages visited more than three dozen social services agencies during the 22nd Annual Mitzvah Day.

Alongside friends from the Michigan Muslim Community Council, participants, many of whom donned festive holiday sweaters and hats, delivered meals and gifts, prepared Christmas dinner at soup kitchens, visited with the elderly and veterans and more.

Presented by Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Mitzvah Day is the largest single day of volunteering in the Detroit Jewish community. This year, the event was co-chaired by Micki Grossman, Milt Neuman, Illana Stern and Ellen Yashinsky Chute.

 

Photography by Jeff Aisen

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today

RSS JNS News Feed

%d bloggers like this: