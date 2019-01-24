Israeli Innovation Competition for Senior High School and College Students

The Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation is collecting submissions for its second Innovation Competition, which will help fund a never-been-done-before, out-of-the-box idea, initiative, project, program or event to advance pro-Israel advocacy on college campuses.

The competition encourages college students and senior high school students to collaborate with national pro-Israel nonprofit organizations to plan and execute incredible pro-Israel initiatives. Finalists will present their ideas at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference in March in Washington, D.C., to try to win $16,000 — with $15,000 bookmarked to actualize their innovative idea and $1,000 as a personal prize.

Last year’s winners, Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, launched an international campaign to celebrate Israel’s 70th birthday, spreading love for the Jewish State among hundreds of thousands of college students on 160 college campuses in 20 states and Canada.

Three finalists will present their initiatives at the Milstein Student Reception at AIPAC Policy Conference, where a panel of philanthropist judges, including Gila and Adam Milstein, will choose the winners, who will also receive support from the Milstein Family Foundation’s staff and network to maximize the impact of their project.

Current or incoming college students, as individuals or in groups, are invited to complete their online application by Feb. 1 on the Milstein Family Foundation website. On Feb. 8, judges will invite five semi-finalists to submit four-minute pitch videos before Feb. 25, and the three presenting finalists will be announced on March 4.

Contest entrants can email elena@milsteinff.org with questions.

