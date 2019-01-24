Trump Bolsters Anti-Semitism

By M. Jeffrey Maisels, MD of Southfield

Eugene Greenstein (Jan 3, page 6) opines that Donald Trump is not an anti-Semite. He might be correct, but that is not the point.

The point is that Trump is a pathological liar and a bully who insults anyone who disagrees with him and encourages physical violence against his opponents. His statement that the press is the enemy of the people is a direct quote from fascist ideology. He has yet to retract his statement that among the neo-Nazis there are some “very fine individuals.”

It is these aspects of Trump’s behavior that both encourage and facilitate overt anti-Semitism on the part of the alt-right and the neo-Nazis. As reported by the ADL, the number of anti-Semitic episodes in the United States increased by 57 percent in 2018.

Trump might not be an anti-Semite, but his actions and his behavior have without doubt encouraged anti-Semitism both in the United States and in other parts of the world.

Like this: Like Loading...