George Roberts is director of public spaces at the Quicken Loans Community Fund. In this role, George leads the Quicken Loans Family of Companies’ investments in the redevelopment, activation and operation of parks, streets, plazas, alleys, bike lanes, libraries and other civic infrastructure throughout Detroit. George’s accomplishments include the creation of The Woodward Esplanade and Spirit Plaza, revitalization of Capitol Park, and development of Cadillac Lodge and the Downtown holiday markets.

Prior to joining Quicken Loans, George lived in New York City and worked for the national leader in public space redevelopment, Biederman Redevelopment Ventures. In this role, George led the creation and redevelopment of award-winning public spaces across the country including Klyde Warren Park (Dallas, Texas), LeBauer Park (Greensboro, N.C.) and Occidental Square (Seattle, Wash.).

George is a member of the executive board member of NEXTGen Detroit where he founded and chairs the Israel Engagement Committee, chaired Entrée and co-chairs the “Attract” focus area.

George is also a board member of The Well, where he helps create inclusive Jewish community through shared interest groups like a monthly whiskey group Downtown and non-traditional Shabbat and holiday events, such as a Passover party in the Egyptian collection at the Detroit Institute of Arts. George is also a regular presence at Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit and is involved in helping ChabaD with education efforts in Detroit’s Brush Park neighborhood.

George is also a board member of the Founders Junior Council of the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Roosevelt Park Partnership, the Detroit Greenways Coalition and Project Evergreen.

George attended the University of Michigan earning a bachelor’s degree in Urban and Metropolitan Studies and a Graduate Certificate in Real Estate Development from Ross School of Business/Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning. He is originally from Birmingham and lives in Detroit’s Woodbridge neighborhood — about a 10-minute bike ride from Campus Martius. George is engaged to Sarah Reingold, a health policy adviser to Congressman Bill Pascrell, U.S. Representative for New Jersey’s 9th congressional district.

See the 2019 Gallery. A new person is added each day.

Like this: Like Loading...