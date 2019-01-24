Eli Cohen (center) joins Syrian military officials for a visit to the Golan Heights, where civilians were barred.
Today in Israeli History: Jan. 24, 1964 — Syria Arrests Eli Cohen

01/24/2019

Syrian police arrest businessman Kamel Amin Tha’abet at his Damascus home and charge him with espionage. Tha’abet is actually Mossad agent Eli Cohen, who speaks Arabic with an authentic Syrian accent after being raised by Syrian Jewish parents in Egypt. Cohen establishes friendships with senior government and military leaders and provides intelligence that proves crucial in Israel’s victory in the 1967 war. He never sees that success, however: He is publicly hanged May 18, 1965.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

