Birmingham Restaurant Week Starts Jan. 28

By Allison Jacobs

Photography by Ed Morykwas, River of Time Photography

Birmingham Restaurant Week is right around the corner, with three-course menus from Adachi, Bella Piatti, Social Kitchen & Bar and more.

Renowned Birmingham chefs are getting creative in the kitchen for the 14th annual Birmingham Restaurant Week, which runs from January 28 – February 1 and February 4 – 8. Treat yourself to three-course lunches for $18 and three-course dinners for $36 all week long!

The 2019 Presenting Sponsor is Bank of Ann Arbor and the 2019 Birmingham Restaurant Week Social Media Sponsor is Broadway in Detroit.

To view menus and discover more about the featured restaurants, head to www.BirminghamRestaurantWeek.org.

“Like” the Birmingham Shopping District Facebook page during Restaurant Week for a chance to win tickets for Waitress at the Fisher Theatre!

