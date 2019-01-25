Danielle and Andy Mayoras are a powerhouse celebrity legal team: on-camera media experts, attorneys, authors (Trial & Heirs: Famous Fortune Fights!) and keynote speakers. They’ve served as experts for countless media sources including the Rachael Ray Show, Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, CNN, NBC Nightly News, Fox and NBC affiliates. Danielle is an estate planning attorney while Andy is a litigator, both partners at the Troy law firm Barron, Rosenberg, Mayoras & Mayoras P.C.

Now Danielle and Andy are the hosts and executive producers of a new documentary TV series called Fortune Fights on the REELZ network. The show explores the legal ups and downs of celebrities like Madonna, Britney Spears and Robin Williams and premieres on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m. EST with an episode that focuses on Johnny Depp.

The couple are Reform Jews and have three teenage children.

