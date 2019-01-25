Jacob Singer, 25, discovered his passion for helping others when he began volunteering at the Friendship Circle at the age of 12. For over a decade, he has dedicated countless hours to working with children with special needs including as volunteer and program coordinator, a position he accepted following graduating from the University of Michigan.

Jacob’s time at the Friendship Circle inspired him to return to the University of Michigan to get his master’s in social work in order to build a career around community engagement and giving back. While studying for his master’s, Jacob interned at Jewish Family Services of Washtenaw County, where he helped to resettle refugee families, supported elderly adults and planned a variety of family events for community members.

After graduating in December of 2018, Jacob accepted a full-time position at JFS as the family life education and community events coordinator. Jacob lives in Ann Arbor, sits on the board of the Jewish Young Professionals and enjoys playing intramural sports. His favorite place to eat in Detroit? Buddy’s Pizza.

See the 2019 Gallery. A new person is added each day.

Like this: Like Loading...