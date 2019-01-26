The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Jeremy Fishman

Born and raised in Bloomfield Hills, Jeremy Fishman, 24, has long been passionate about his local community. After recently graduating from Wayne State with his M.B.A., Jeremy assumed his current role as director of the 2019 Detroit JCC Maccabi Games and ArtsFest, an international Olympic-style sporting and summer arts experience for Jewish teens ages 12-17, coming to Detroit, Aug. 4 -9. At just 24 years old, he is the youngest to ever hold this position with JCC Maccabi, which carries a history of 37 years and 102 host cities.

Jeremy’s enthusiasm and passion for the JCC Maccabi program is well fostered. Prior to his current role, he coached the Detroit JCC Maccabi Boys Basketball team for five years. In addition to his JCC Maccabi work, Jeremy serves as the head girls basketball coach at West Hills Middle School, as well as head junior varsity girls basketball coach at Bloomfield Hills High School.

The goal of his JCC Maccabi work is to bring our vibrant and giving Jewish community together for an event that reaches far beyond the week-long teen program, instilling a lifelong love for Judaism in the minds of thousands of international teens.

