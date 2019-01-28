Sweet Magnolia’s Hosting Free Lunch for Federal Employees Jan. 29

Information courtesy of Vicki Foley, Lead Publicist/Account Manager Boost 1 Marketing LTD

WHAT: Sweet Magnolia’s Hosting Free Luncheon for Federal Employees

WHEN: Tuesday, January 29, 2019

TIME: 11am – 3pm

WHERE: Sweet Magnolia’s Banquet Room, 29221 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034

Even though the government shutdown has ended, Sweet Magnolia’s Southern Cooking in Southfield, Michigan, is extending a helping hand to federal workers in Metro-Detroit tomorrow.

On Tuesday, January 29, 2019, Sweet Magnolia’s, in cooperation with 105.9 Kiss FM, is providing a delicious free hot lunch for Metro Detroit federal workers effected by the shutdown.

The luncheon will take place from 11am-3pm in Sweet Magnolia’s banquet room (29221 Northwestern Hwy. in Southfield). Sweet Magnolia’s, known for its signature chicken and waffles and made-from-scratch Southern delights, will treat federal workers to a lunch buffet of fried catfish, baked chicken, char-grilled chicken pasta, turkey spaghetti, tossed salad, homemade yeast rolls and beverages.

“The shutdown may be over, but people are still trying to make ends meet right now,” said Johnny Cannon, Director of Operations at Sweet Magnolia’s. “We should always come together to help one another out, especially in times of crisis, and sharing a meal like this is our way of letting federal workers know we care and support them.”

Federal workers need only present a valid federal government-issued ID to enjoy the free luncheon.



