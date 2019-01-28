The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Joshua Borson

Joshua Borson, 31, of Huntington Woods, is a corporate attorney at Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss, where he dedicates his practice to empowering entrepreneurs to grow through effective business planning and solving everyday legal issues. He enjoys working with businesses of all shapes and sizes to provide a proactive, results-focused approach in order to achieve his clients’ short-term and long-term goals. Josh is skilled in all areas of corporate law, including entity formation, contract review and negotiation, financing, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate matters.

Josh and his wife, Jenna, are native Detroiters who chose to stay in Michigan following graduate school to plant their roots and build a family. They love spending every waking moment with their daughter, Ava.

Giving back to the Jewish community is what keeps Josh grounded. He is a member of the NEXTGen Detroit Board of Directors, where he works to build a vibrant Jewish community. Josh is a member of the Entree Committee, a leadership program that helps members understand and become involved with the Jewish Federation. He is also a member of the NEXTWork Committee, which helps organize networking events with keynote speakers for more than 450 young, talented professionals in the Metro Detroit area. Josh also sits on the board of Cause We Care, a Temple Israel social action committee that provides community service activities in the Metro Detroit area. He is also a mentor for the University of Michigan Football Alumni Network.

