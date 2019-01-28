The National Assembly of revolutionary France decides to give citizenship to Sephardi Jews after a debate on Jewish emancipation the previous month. The Sephardim, whose families came to France in the 16th century, are well assimilated but represent the Jewish minority in France. The majority Ashkenazim are not emancipated until September 1791.

