An 1806 painting depicts Napoleon emancipating the Jews across his empire.
Today in Israeli History: Jan. 28, 1970: France Grants Citizenship to Sephardi Jews

The National Assembly of revolutionary France decides to give citizenship to Sephardi Jews after a debate on Jewish emancipation the previous month. The Sephardim, whose families came to France in the 16th century, are well assimilated but represent the Jewish minority in France. The majority Ashkenazim are not emancipated until September 1791.

Items are provided by the Center for Israel Education (www.israeled.org), where you can find more details.

