The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Keith Schonberger

Keith Schonberger, 31, of Troy, is a patent attorney at Young Basile Hanlon & MacFarlane P.C. He specializes in patent prosecution for computer technologies, namely, in the areas of video coding, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and wearable devices. Keith works with global corporations and start-up enterprises alike to draft and prosecute patent applications before the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Although he grew up in the Metro Detroit Jewish community, Keith first recognized his strong connection to Judaism while on the 2004 Teen Mission. He has been an active community member ever since. During college and law school, Keith led weekly Shabbat services at Michigan State University Hillel. After moving to Troy, he took on leadership roles in several Jewish organizations, including Tamarack Camps, where he spent two years as an ex-officio member of the board of directors and remains an engaged committee member; The Well, where he leads a monthly Tot Shabbat program and has assisted with other program development; and NEXTGen Detroit, where he is a third-year member on the board of directors and the chair of the interfaith couples affinity group.

Keith met his wife, Tara, at MSU. They have been married for more than seven years and have two amazing sons, Eli and Adam, and an awesome dog, Kedzie. Outside of his family, career and community involvement, Keith enjoys spending his free time jamming on guitar with friends, trying new restaurants and fine whiskies, and sharing terrible dad jokes.

Like this: Like Loading...