Israeli Filmmaker Itai Anghel To Discuss ISIS

Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC (JCRC/AJC) and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit will welcome Itai Anghel, one of Israel’s most prominent TV journalists, to Temple Beth El (7400 Telegraph Road, Bloomfield Township) on Wednesday, Feb. 6. His presentation, “ISIS — The Day After: A Look from Within,” will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude with a dessert reception — dietary laws observed.

Through clips and firsthand experience, Anghel will address what led to the rise and fall of the Islamic State and the jihadists in the Middle East, which influenced Israeli and U.S. foreign policy. In doing so, he will help attendees understand the possible re-emergence of the organization’s ideas.

Anghel is the only Israeli journalist who has been covering the region from the fall of Saddam Hussein to the present-day breakup of Syria.

Anghel was the top recipient of the Sokolov Award, the highest award for outstanding journalism in Israel, in 2017. He is known for his fieldwork and in-depth documentaries, which feature his ability to explore the most dangerous hot spots around the globe, while connecting with all parties involved. Since 2004, he has served as a senior correspondent on Israel’s Channel 2 UVDA, a current affairs programs, where he produces investigative documentary segments. He is currently a Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan.

There is no cost to attend. Advance registration is appreciated at itaidetroit.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Lauren Herrin at (248) 642-2641 or herrin@jfmd.org.

Like this: Like Loading...