By Allison Jacobs

Photo via Gedalya Sloshay Facebook

New York singer/songwriter Gedalya Sloshay will be the headliner at the Jewish Ferndale Blues Festival tomorrow, Jan. 31. Even in these frigid temperatures, Sloshay is gearing up for his first road trip, eager to connect with members of the Metro Detroit Jewish community.

Sloshay is a long-time poet and self-taught pianist. He gradually learned how to sing and play piano at the same time and took a stab at performing live at an open mic night at age 23. He has become more at ease on stage and regularly plays at New York City venues and holds in-home concerts.

“I am really just beginning to feel like I can express my songs and message the way I want,” Sloshay says.

Sloshay has a distinct voice and folk/rock style, evident in his first two albums, “Help from Heaven” and “Son of Israel.”

His sound and message becomes more defined in his latest EP, “Man Of Faith.” This short album contains six songs depicting his journey of sustaining a connection to his faith.

“My dream is to visit communities all over and offer inspirational entertainment to all people,” he says. “My music is real and my message is me.”

Warm up at Gedalya’s debut performance at the Jewish Ferndale Blues Festival tomorrow, Jan. 31 from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. at 1725 Pinecrest, Ferndale, MI 48220.

Gedalya will be staying in MI from Jan. 31 – Feb. 3. To contact him directly about scheduling a home concert, send him an e-mail at gedalyamusic@gmail.com.

