New Hate Crime Charges for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter

The Washington Post is reporting that new charges, including hate crime charges, have been filed against Robert Bowers, the man accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Oct. 27.

In the filing, the U.S. Justice Department detailed a list of anti-Semitic statements Bowers allegedly made before the attack, including a series of ant-Semitic statements he made on social media.

The updated 66-count indictment adds 13 alleged violations of the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, plus other charges.

Although the charges against Bowers carry a possible death sentence, it is not known if the Justice Department will seek capital punishment in the case.

