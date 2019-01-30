The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Ryan Barouch

Jackie Headapohl | Detroit Jewish News

Ryan Barouch, 35, is the president of American Credit Restoration, which focuses on helping consumers correct errors and improve their credit. Founded by Ryan in 2005, it has helped more than 10,000 individuals improve their credit standing in order to qualify for auto loans, mortgages, credit cards, etc.

Ryan, 35, and his wife, Lauren, live in Novi with their two children, Brody and Isla, who attend preschool at Temple Israel. They are active in the Jewish community and regularly attend family programming and monthly Shabbat dinners organized by The Well.

When Ryan is not holding a baby, he is holding a guitar. Ryan has been playing guitar for more than 22 years and also produces hip hop music. He enjoys spending his free time skateboarding with his son, visiting with family and friends, exploring new restaurants in Detroit and taking cruises with his family.

Ryan supports many local Jewish organizations including the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit, Chabad, the Friday Boys of Zekelman Yeshiva, The Well, Aish HaTorah and recently went on the JWRP Men’s Trip to Israel with Aish Detroit.

