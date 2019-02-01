Anti-Semitism in Northern Michigan — Letters

From Joel Hearshen (former Detroiter) Tampa, Fla.

Ken Winters’ “Anti-Semitism Has Never Left — Even in Rural Northern Michigan,” (Jan. 17, page 5) brought to mind an incident in my own life.

It was the summer of 1983 or 1984 and we had decided to take my mother with us on our one-week vacation to paradise … Lake Charlevoix. We had rented a house on the north shore of the lake, and I was ready for a week of white fish, camp fires and relaxation. No phone, no bills and no newspapers.

I was sitting on a lounge chair under a huge evergreen tree when my mom came out of the house holding a book. “Joel, you have to read this,” she said. I took the book from her and looked at a beautiful picture of Tahquamenon Falls. The caption underneath the picture read: “… and the Jews, the tribe accursed, mocked him, scourged him, crucified him.”

I turned to the cover and read the title, “The Land And Waters Of Hiawatha,” edited by Penrod Hiawatha Press, a small Michigan publisher that printed picture postcards and souvenir books about the Great Lakes. Of course, we went to the Boyne City Library, got a copy of the Longfellow poem and sure enough, the line was taken directly from the classic poem by the great American poet.

When I got back to work in the fall, I related this story to one of my coworkers who taught English. She asked me if I would mind if she brought this up to her husband who worked in the civil rights department at Solidarity House, national headquarters of the United Auto Workers Union. A few days later, he called me and told me that, in his opinion, this might be a violation of the Elliot-Larsen Civil rights Act because I had purchased the book in a bookstore located in a state park and a good argument could be made that taken in its context, the quote was inflammatory because it bore absolutely no relation to the picture of the waterfall. He outlined a course of action for me to follow, and the upshot was that the book was pulled from every bookstore owned by the state of Michigan until such time that the editors removed the offensive quote. It took a couple of years; but eventually, a new edition was released with the same photographs but with a different caption taken from Longfellow’s epic poem.

I am a strong believer in the First Amendment to the Constitution. I also believe words can and do hurt. Like many of you, I have been called a kike, a dirty Jew and other names that don’t belong in a family paper. It is my duty as a Jew and American to fight hateful words whether they are spoken or printed, and I plan to do this as long as I have the strength to do it.

