Editor’s Note: The story below features DJN Foundation Archivist Mike Smith speaking with Bill McGraw, editor of The Dearborn Historian, who wrote a special report, “Henry Ford and the International Jew,” on the 100th anniversary of The Dearborn Independent, which Ford used to spread his virulent anti-Semitism. Dearborn Mayor Jack O’Reilly halted distribution of the magazine containing the story. According to a statement from the city of Dearborn, McGraw no longer works for The Historian.

The Anti-Semitism of Henry Ford: On the 100th anniversary of the infamous Dearborn Independent, local journalist looks at Ford’s legacy.

Yes, our community just celebrated JN columnist Danny Raskin’s 100 birthday, but this year also marks another rather infamous 100th birthday. In January 1919, The Dearborn Independent, an 18-year-old newspaper, began publishing under the ownership of Henry Ford I. It soon earned a reputation as perhaps the most anti-Semitic journal in America, republishing such tracts as “The Protocols of Zion,” a fabricated, false and slanderous piece of writing, and four volume series, The International Jew.

In short, these works blamed the Jews for World War I and most international political-economic problems. In this respect, as owner of the Independent, Ford was like many other Americans of his generation. It was an era in which 30,000 Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members in 1925, wearing their signature white robes with pointy hats, boldly marched in daylight down Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.

Let me emphatically state at this point that Henry Ford I’s severe prejudice does not reflect in any way upon the modern Ford Motor Company or the Ford family itself. Nor does it detract from the monumental accomplishments of Henry Ford, the entrepreneur and manufacturer who, more than any other individual, was responsible for putting America on wheels, thereby changing the nature of the 20th century. But, it is also accurate to say that Ford had a dark side, and the history of his personal bias, like other stories of prejudice, is still relevant to understanding today’s global rise in anti-Semitism.

Indeed, over the past few years, we have witnessed a sad and worrying rise in anti-Semitism. There have been attacks on Jews in France and other European nations, and a resurgence of far-right politics in such places as Austria, Germany and Poland. At marches and soccer games, anti-Semitic slogans are brazenly used as a form of smearing the opposition. America has not been immune to this phenomenon. In 2017, there was a violent “Unite the Right” rally staged by neo-Nazi adherents in Charlottesville, Va., and, last year, the horrific shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburg, Pa.

It is in this context of rising and worrisome anti-Semitism that veteran Detroit journalist Bill McGraw has written “Henry Ford and ‘The International Jew:’ His Century-old Anti-Semitism Thrives in the 21st Century” for The Dearborn Historian. McGraw explores the history of Ford and the Dearborn Independent with one overarching premise in-mind — we cannot afford to forget our history, warts and all, if we are to learn from it and progress.

Currently, McGraw is editor of The Dearborn Historian, a long-standing, regional historical journal. Prior to his current position, McGraw worked for 32 years at the Detroit Free Press, after which, he worked as a communications director for Compuware; established the online news source, Deadline Detroit; and was a feature writer for Bridge Magazine and other publications. His articles have appeared in a wide-range of journals, such as the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Toronto Globe and Mail, the Fifth Estate and Orbit. McGraw has also edited three books: Great Page in Michigan History, The Quotations of Mayor Coleman A. Young and, for Detroit’s 300th birthday, The Detroit Almanac.

“Henry Ford and the International Jew” is a well-researched article that has two main themes. First, McGraw describes the anti-Semitic reports and publications generated by The Dearborn Independent, beginning in May 1920. For the next two years, hardly a week would pass without some anti-Semitic tract in the newspaper. Ford claimed he did not dictate or monitor the editorial processes of the Independent, but this would appear to go against his nature of attempting to exert control over everything he owned or managed.

Indeed, as McGraw points out: “Few people are aware of the details of how Ford spent millions on his paper and on the four-book International Jew series.” The latter publication sold more than 200,000 copies in a few years after it was printed and was translated into 12 languages, including, of course, German. McGraw provides a detailed narrative of the Independent’s operations during this era, the development of its reputation both in American and abroad and, most poignant, Hitler’s admiration for these works and Henry Ford the person.

But it is McGraw’s secondary theme that is most chilling. The anti-Semitic writings of The Independent and The International Jew are still prevalent today. For example, a search easily finds these publications used as resources for neo-Nazi and far-right online newsletters and blogs.

McGraw, however, like many other historians who have tackled this subject, still can only speculate about one question: Why was Ford anti-Semitic? He didn’t like banks. Was that the catalyst for his views? Ford grew up in rural America in the late-19th century with all its prejudices. Did this inform his opinion? No one really knows: Ford never directly addressed the foundation of his opinions regarding Jews.

There were also contradictions in his behavior. Ford relied upon Albert Kahn, a Jew, as his chief industrial designer and, until the Independent began its anti-Semitic campaign, had been friendly with Rabbi Leo Franklin (after the Independent’s campaign against Jews began, however, Franklin, famously, returned his Ford automobile, and as an editor of the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, took Ford to task).

“Henry Ford and ‘The International Jew’” is a good read. It is good history, and it has an important lesson, one that is most relevant for current American and world politics.

I got the chance to ask McGraw a few questions regarding his reasons for writing this article, what he learned along the way and what he hopes it accomplishes:

Q: As you have noted, your article does not describe a “happy story.” Moreover, this disturbing story shows the dark side of one of Michigan’s and America’s leading historical figures, the man who more than any other individual put America on wheels. Why did you decide to write this story?

Bill: I’ve researched the story of Henry Ford and anti-Semitism for years but had the chance to write about it only once or twice for the Free Press, but not as involved as in The Dearborn Historian.

I think a lot of people know that Ford had anti-Semitic beliefs, but few know the entire story and how much money and effort he put into it, and how his books influenced Hitler. I also knew that The Dearborn Independent under Ford began publishing in January 1919, so I knew in advance that we had a perfect peg for this issue. Given the anti-Semitism that’s right in front of our eyes these days, I think Dearborn residents — and all Americans — should educate themselves on where this hatred is coming from. And, sadly, Henry Ford is one of those places.

Q: As you researched your story, did you find any new evidence or questions that surprised you?

Bill: Yes. I had no idea that Henry Ford is ubiquitous today in the online world of anti-Semites, white nationalists and similar groups. Once I decided to check out that world, which I knew existed, I was surprised how easy it was to find websites and online forums where people discussed Ford and his series of books The International Jew. They take Ford very seriously on such sites. His newspaper and books are a century old, but the internet has given them new life.

Q: There are still plenty of people in Dearborn who hold Henry Ford in high esteem. Do you anticipate a backlash against your work?

Bill: I’m a Dearborn resident who holds Henry Ford in high esteem. As a citizen, I see what “Ford” has meant for Dearborn and all of Southeastern Michigan. Fortune Magazine named Henry “the businessman of the 20th century.”

As a reporter, I think Ford’s achievements tend to overshadow his anti-Semitism, especially in Dearborn, where he remains an iconic presence. His name is on at least one hotel and one restaurant, and the image of him and his first car are on the sewer covers and street signs, not to mention the former Greenfield Village historical complex, which is now called The Henry Ford.

We can’t shy away from Ford’s evil side and, at The Dearborn Historian, we’re covering anti-Semitism, and at the same time, we’re writing about the building of the world-famous Rouge Plant, one of his greatest achievements.

Q: What do you hope readers will learn from your article? All things being equal, what would be the ultimate great result of your work?

Bill: I hope it helps them better understand the nature of the anti-Semitism that’s taking place in our country. Henry Ford was preaching the same tired stereotypes about Jews that people had been preaching for centuries, and it’s the same craziness that anti-Semites are preaching today.

