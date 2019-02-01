Brotherhood Bowling League Update

The competition heats up as first-half winners of the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith Bowling League head to the second half

They’re off and running in the second half of the Brotherhood-Eddie Jacobson B’nai B’rith bowling league season. The first night of competition in the second half was Jan. 21.

First half-winners were the Manute Bolers in the Pistons Division, the Dream Team in the Tigers Division, Pin Pals in the Red Wings Division and NeinandTenn in the Lions Division. Each half has 14 weeks of bowling in the weekly league.

Three weeks of playoffs follow the second half. In the first week, the division winners in the first and second halves compete if needed. If a team wins both halves in its division, it gets a bye.

That sets the stage for the final four competing in the second week of the playoffs and the two surviving teams playing for the league championship the next week.

“Last year two teams won their division championship in the first and second halves,” said league spokesman Gary Klinger. “That was rare. Usually we have zero or one team win both halves.”

The big story in the league this season has been the scores. The league moved to the 300 Bowl in Waterford Township from Country Lanes in Farmington Hills, its home since 1986, and scores fell precipitously at the start of the season, mainly because the bowlers were unfamiliar with the lanes.

“Scores started coming back up about halfway through the first half and they’ve continued to climb,” Klinger said. “But it’s going to take a while for a lot of guys to get back to where they should be. Their averages were down 20 to 25 pins.”

Top first-half averages belonged to Mike Kolb (218), Aaron Radner (218), Dave Shanbaum (217), Klinger (217) and Phil Horowitz (214). Lyle Schaefer rolled a 300 game and Radner had a 792 series.

