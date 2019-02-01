Denny McClain Headlines Bagels & Bragging Rights

Ex-Tigers Star to Speak at the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation’s Feb. 3 Event at the JCC in West Bloomfield

By Steve Stein, Contributing Writer

The Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation’s Bagels & Bragging Rights event is open to the public for the first time, and the foundation has lined up an interesting speaker.

Former Detroit Tigers pitching star and Detroit radio and television personality Denny McLain will speak Sunday, Feb. 3, at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield.

The free event will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and include tours of the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and Bob Matthews sports exhibit.

An RSVP is required by calling foundation executive director Sari Circurel at (248) 592-9323 or sending her an email at Scircurel@michiganjewishsports.org.

Circurel said the event in the past was an invitation-only celebration for Hall of Fame inductees and Pillars of Excellence award winners. It still has that purpose, but now it has another one.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to learn in a casual setting what the foundation does in the community,” Cicurel said. “They’ll learn about our events, and the money we raise for scholarships, cancer research and the Hall of Fame.”

Circurel said she hopes to make Bagels & Bragging Rights an annual event, perhaps holding it in early fall.

McLain, 74, is as well known for winning 31 games in 1968 and helping the Tigers win the World Series as he is for his off-field problems, which landed him in prison twice.

He’s a popular speaker these days, with more than 150 engagements annually. And he recently launched a podcast with former local sportscasters Eli Zaret and Bob Page titled “No Filter Sports.”

There will be time for questions and answers after McLain speaks at Bagels & Bragging Rights.

