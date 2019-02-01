Generous Grant Brings Genetic Screening Awareness

JScreen will provide education and tools for genetic testing in Metro Detroit

Thanks to a generous grant from the Detroit Medical Center Foundation, JScreen will raise awareness about genetic carrier screening in the Detroit community and will provide screening and educational resources.

“This grant will give us the necessary resources to get out into the community to increase awareness about genetic carrier screening and preventable genetic diseases,” said Karen Arnovitz Grinzaid, executive director of the JScreen program. “We are excited to partner with young professional groups and synagogues, and to have a presence at large-scale community events.”

Organizations that are already planning events or are working on finalizing information based on this grant include The Well, Temple Israel, Adat Shalom and Grand Rounds at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center. The University of Michigan Hillel has an event scheduled for Feb. 12, and Temple Beth El has one scheduled for April 28.

JScreen and partner organizations will share more information about genetic screening events as dates and locations are finalized.

