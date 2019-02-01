The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Lauren Hoffman

Lauren Hoffman, 25, spends her days building startup community and her free time building Jewish community. After falling in love with Detroit and its complexity through her undergraduate thesis research, she moved here from New York in 2016 to work for real-estate tech startup Castle, through a program called Venture for America. Prior to this, Lauren earned a bachelor’s degree in religion at Princeton University and subsequently served as a JDC Jewish Service Corps fellow in Germany, planning events for Jewish students and young professionals. Today, Lauren works at Rock Ventures on special projects supporting the growth of Detroit’s startup scene.

Lauren serves on the board of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue and as a co-chair of Chabad Young Professionals for Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit, working with them to spin up a series of dinner parties in unique locations around the city. She is a Moishe House Without Walls host, a member of Detroit Jews for Justice, and a regular presence at programs with The Well, Hazon, Moishe House, and NEXTGen. Lauren also volunteers with the FATE high school mentorship program, supports local advocacy work surrounding transit justice and is the creator of Detropolitan.com, a website and newsletter about the best long-standing and new things happening in Detroit.

She lives in New Center and is often sighted at art openings, John King Books, Belle Isle Beach and riding around town on her bright red folding bike.

Like this: Like Loading...