The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Matt Kurzmann

Matt Kurzmann, 29, is a first vice president of investments at Affordable Housing Advisors (AHA) of Marcus & Millichap. Matt’s career in real estate brokerage began in 2011 and, since then, he has successfully brokered the sale of thousands of government-subsidized multi-family apartment units on behalf of owners across the country.

Matt spearheaded the formation of AHA’s nonprofit platform five years ago, which provides professional brokerage services to nonprofit organizations, representing them in the sale of their affordable housing properties. He is particularly proud to have facilitated the long-term preservation of the affordable housing status for all the nonprofit-owned properties AHA has been involved in brokering, and the majority received substantial renovations via the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

Matt is a supporter of many charitable causes including The Well, JARC, the Frankel Jewish Academy and Camp Ramah in Canada. In his free time, Matt enjoys Indiana Hoosiers basketball and spending time with family and friends, particularly his wife, Katie, and their bernedoodle puppy, Noodle.

