The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Lindsay Cox

Lindsay, 35, a lifelong resident of Metro Detroit, thought she would spend her career as a social worker. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in social work, and she worked as a social worker for several years at both a nonprofit welfare agency and a charter school in Ypsilanti.

But after the birth of her two deliciously cute children (she’s not biased), she fell in love with photographing them. And, as it turned out, that love could also be lucrative — which is how Lindsay Jaye Photography got its start. Since its inception in 2014, Lindsay’s business has continued to grow at a pace that even surprised her, and today, she is the “go-to” photographer for children and families in the community.

Whether working with clients at her small (but charming!) Farmington studio or on-site around town, Lindsay prides herself on capturing authentic, emotional and loving moments in every picture she takes. Starting in early 2019, Lindsay will be offering a new service she’s calling Mini Maternity Mondays for her clients who want to document their growing families and growing bellies in quick 10-minute sessions each month.

Lindsay is also extremely passionate about child safety. After accumulating what some might call an excessive amount of knowledge about the car-seat market, Lindsay finally redirected her energy from writing semi-threatening Facebook posts to becoming a nationally-certified Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST). She now volunteers around the community educating parents, grandparents and caretakers on the safe installation and use of their children’s car seats.

She is also one of four administrators for the Jewish Moms of Metro Detroit Facebook group, a social media site dedicated to supporting Jewish moms like herself. Through the site, Jewish moms have an opportunity to connect with other moms and seek out referrals for child care, jobs, housing, health care and so much more, all in a safe and supported environment. The group currently has more than 1,600 active members.

Lindsay is a lifelong congregant of Temple Israel, an involved member of Temple’s Sisterhood and an active parent in the synagogue’s Early Childhood Center. She lives in Farmington Hills with her husband, Jason, 5.5-year-old daughter, Sydney, 3-year-old son, Nathan, and 9-year-old pup, Charles.

