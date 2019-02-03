The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Michelle Rubin

Michelle Rubin, 32, of West Bloomfield is an estate-planning attorney, who works closely with individuals and families to provide personalized solutions to their estate, financial and tax planning needs. Michelle works one-on-one with clients and their advisers to prepare and implement wealth transfer, business succession, charitable and estate planning strategies. She is dedicated to meeting each client’s personal and financial goals effectively and efficiently, while providing maximum flexibility for their evolving needs.

In addition to her active legal practice and family life, Michelle devotes considerable time to the Jewish community, where she has engaged with organizations and committees that allow her to utilize her abilities to help others. She is especially passionate about serving Yad Ezra and Hebrew Free Loan as a board member. Additionally, Michelle recently joined the NEXTGen Connect Committee, where she is helping young adults within the Jewish community through mentorship, resume support and assistance finding new jobs by facilitating connections to her industry peers, colleagues and network.

In her free time, Michelle enjoys spending time with her husband, Eddie, daughter Beatrice, and their very large dog, Penny Lane.

