Jewish MVP: Julian Edelman

Both on and off the field, Edelman proudly shares his Jewish identity.

By Allison Jacobs

If your favorite team did not win this year’s Super Bowl or you felt the half time show was a bit underwhelming, there is some exciting news — this year’s Most Valuable Player was the New England Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman. Not only did Edelman display an incredible offensive performance spanning 141 yards, but he just so happens to be Jewish.

The 32-year-old star publicly announced his Jewish identity back in 2013 on the NFL Network. While he was not raised in an observant household, he posts frequently about Judaism on social media and engages in local Jewish events.

Edelman was the guest of honor at the Chabad of Boston’s event, Grand Menorah Lighting with Julian Edelman on December 6, 2018. He also showed his support for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting by sporting cleats bearing the hashtag, “StrongerThanHate” and the words “Tree of Life” written in Hebrew, which he shared on his personal Twitter account.

While Edelman proudly displays his Jewish pride, the Patriots’ owner, Robert Kraft, is also an “MOT.” According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA), “Kraft is the latest recipient of the Genesis Prize, given to a Jewish leader or celebrity who serve ‘as an inspiration to the next generation of Jews through their outstanding professional achievement along with their commitment to Jewish values and the Jewish people.’”

With a 13-3 Super Bowl win, Kraft and Edelman deserve a big “Mazel Tov!”

In Remembrance. בזיכרון עץ חיים#StrongerThanHate Joyce Feinberg

Richard Gottfried

Rose Mallinger

Jerry Rabinowitz

Cecil Rosenthal

David Rosenthal

Bernice Simon

Sylvan Simon

Daniel Stein

Melvin Wax

Irving Younger 🎨 @MACHE275 🙏 @CJPBoston 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/PUUszklkUz — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 16, 2018

