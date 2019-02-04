The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Mimi Marcus

Mimi Marcus, 25, of East Lansing is the director of engagement at the Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Student Center at Michigan State University. During her undergraduate career, Mimi formed the first Hillel at Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) with the aim of bringing together students of all backgrounds to share their love of Judaism, build positive relationships and increase cultural awareness on campus. During her senior year, she not only created an active and thriving Hillel group (under the guidance of the Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan), but also brought together more than 650 students, faculty and community members to hear Holocaust survivor Martin Lowenberg speak.

Mimi now continues her passion for Jewish life by working with college students at MSU to empower, inspire and engage them to become Jewish student leaders. Her goal is to help them continue their Jewish journeys through one-on-one engagement and immersive experiences, including Taglit-Birthright Israel, which create supportive environments for students to explore and strengthen their Jewish identity.

In addition to her professional work, Mimi is studying to receive a master’s degree in Jewish studies and nonprofit management at the Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership.

