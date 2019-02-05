The JN Wins Michigan Press Association Awards

By Jackie Headapohl

In addition to being a finalist for “Newspaper of the Year” in its circulation class, the Detroit Jewish News took home several honors from the Michigan Press Association Awards event held Jan. 31 in Grand Rapids.

The Detroit Jewish News

Contributing Editor Robert Sklar won first place for Best Columnist for his column “Be Bold.”

“Robert Sklar offers readers a clear, strong, well-informed perspective, plus plenty of information and a sense of hope for future Israel-Palestinian relations,” the judges wrote.

Columnist Ben Falik won an honorable mention for his column “Don’t Cheer for Me.” “… Falik speaks of the internal mania than many dads keep buried inside,” the judges said.

Contributing Writer Ronelle Grier won first place in the Feature Story category for her piece, “The Unkindest Cut.” According to the judges, “Solid reporting, well-packaged and presented. A critical issue that is approached with a great deal of sensitivity.” Grier also won an honorable mention for her story “College Blues.” Both stories were a part of the Detroit Jewish News’ year-long effort to turn the spotlight on issues related to teen mental health.

Contributing Writer Robin Schwartz won third place in the category for her story on organ donation, “Saving Alfie.” Judges wrote, “A well-packaged piece that treats the subject with dignity.”

In the category of News Enterprise Reporting, Contributing Writer Barbara Lewis won second place for her story “Politically Active.” Judges wrote: “Nice story package — great writing and story flow … there were a lot of sources and moving parts in this story that was a pleasure to read.”

The Detroit Jewish News

In the category of “Special Sections,” the Jewish News won first place for its bridal section. “Magazine quality. Fine photography and great articles for planning a wedding,” the judges wrote. The JN also took on honorable mention for Celebrate! “Very comprehensive special section of celebrating everything in this Jewish community,” the judges wrote.

“The Jewish News is grateful that so many talented journalists write for our paper,” said Managing Editor Jackie Headapohl. “We will continue to strive toward providing the best journalism we can for our readers — stories and columns that educate, inspire and inform Metro Detroit’s Jewish community.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Like this: Like Loading...