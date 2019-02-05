The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Rachel Taubman-Glickfeld

Rachel Taubman-Glickfeld, 32, is the founder and owner of Taubman Events, which provides full-service event production and coordination for mitzvahs, weddings and other events throughout the Detroit community. Her clients include American Friends of Magen David Adom and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. From planning a visit for the Israeli ambassador to the United States to coordinating a wedding, no two days are the same, which keeps Rachel inspired by her work.

A consistent theme in Rachel’s life has been her involvement in Detroit’s Jewish community. She served as a Michigan Region BBYO adviser for seven years, which helped her discover her passion for community building and organizing. She then moved on to work at the Jewish Federation and became its first associate director of events.

Among her community involvement, Rachel participates in the Well’s Tot Shabbat programs with her 3-year-old son, Gabriel. She is also a member of the Well’s Rosh Chodesh group, participates in young family programming at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, is active in Chabad of Greater Downtown Detroit and serves on the BBYO Adult Commission.

Rachel lives with her husband, Greg Glickfeld, and their son in Huntington Woods. She looks forward to expanding her repertoire of events and continuing to serve the Jewish community.

Like this: Like Loading...