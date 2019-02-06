The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Ricki Friedman

Ricki Friedman, 30, is a life coach, motivational speaker and founder of BREAK the Weight, where she coaches people to BREAK the Weight in their lives — physically mentally and emotionally. She teaches people how to shift their mindsets and create positive coping skills to live stronger, healthier and happier lives.

She attends many different Jewish events, especially Downtown, where she’s big fan of the Chabad house and its lovely Shabbat dinners. The Pinson family has a special place in her heart.

She’s also designing and teaching a six-week mental health course at Temple Israel for the Monday night school kids and is “excited to keep moving forward in my career with speaking, coaching, writing, and figuring out ways to continue helping people transform on all levels. We all need reminders that we have the inner strength to change our lives and skills to do so.

“That’s what I’m here for: I’ll teach, push and remind you.”

