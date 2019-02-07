Accessorizing With Fran Broder and Elizabeth Guz

Two designers show their newest work at a private home on Valentine’s Day.

By Suzanne Chessler

Photos courtesy of Elizabeth Guz and Fran Broder

Fran Broder and Elizabeth Guz share a love of accessories — both design and sell pieces that showcase their personal approaches to creativity. Broder began with scarves and hats in faux fur, while Guz designs jewelry.

They will reveal their latest projects Feb. 14 in a private home.

Broder of Birmingham will expand her wearables by introducing a clothing line under her existing commercial name FauxFurever. Guz will display innovations in her ELLA Designs Jewelry that can complement the clothing.

“I evolved from faux fur accessories into clothing the same way I started with the accessories,” says Broder, whose work has sold at events to benefit the Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network. “I was making things and wearing them, and people were asking where I bought them. I call my style a little edgy and comfortable. It’s looser-fitting and drape-y. I describe the look that includes tops, skirts, dresses, jackets and coats as urban chic.”

Broder does the designing, but experienced sewers complete each piece. She distinguishes her clothing by using neoprene — lightweight, machine washable and dryable, and free of wrinkles.

“Neoprene has become a catch name for a lot of fabrics called scuba knits,” says Broder, who also sells at the One of a Kind Show in Chicago.

“My designs don’t have the weight of typical neoprene used in wetsuits, but it’s a similar look. It lets me create dramatic silhouettes that can’t be created with other fabrics and are fabulous for travel.”

Because her designs are not form-fitting, they come in three sizes — small, medium and large.

Guz of Franklin started her jewelry line with her daughter, Lauren, and now works independently. They developed the jewelry to raise money for the Heinz C. Prechter Bipolar Research Program at the University of Michigan. The Michael Guz Bipolar Cell Biology Fund honors the son and brother who lost his life to the disorder. Fifty percent of proceeds are donated.

“I taught myself how to make necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are versatile,” says Guz, who has raised $218,000 for the cause so important to her family. “I often go with contemporary looks, but there are traditional pieces as well.”

Guz combines pieces that catch her attention, from chains to beads, and joins them in unique ways. Prices are based on the materials.

“I don’t do any soldering,” says Guz, who has sold her work at synagogues and at the One of a Kind Show in Chicago.

A design approach Guz shares with Broder involves being inspired by changing styles and adding original variations to whatever has been trending.

“I believe that clothing and accessories are not superficial,” Broder says. “They’re a form of identity and self-expression. It’s art that makes a statement and makes wearers feel confident. When people feel confident, it elevates them.”

For directions to the showing 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, email fbroder@me.com.

