By Esther Allweiss Ingber, Contributing Writer

Photographs courtesy of the Detroit Public Library

Attorney Henry Meyers, a distinguished leader in the Detroit Jewish community, walked his daughter Joan down the aisle when she married her husband, Dr. Robert Jampel, on Oct. 2, 1952. Two months later, when her father died at age 57, city dignitaries attended his funeral service at Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

Joan’s mother, Delia Imerman Meyers, missed the wedding entirely. She was 46 and the former president of Temple Beth El Sisterhood and several state-wide Jewish women’s organizations when she passed away in 1946.

Throughout her life, Joan Jampel, 89, has honored the legacy of the parents she lost so early. Through her initiative, the main Detroit Public Library (DPL) on Woodward is exhibiting a sampling of donated letters written by U.S. presidents. Jampel said Henry Meyers, a former DPL president, started the collection because he was “interested in documents in all areas of American history.”

“U.S. Presidential Autographs: An Exhibit of Letters from the Special Collections Department of the Detroit Public Library” features letters signed by Presidents Thomas Jefferson, Harry S. Truman, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Meyers “managed to secure signed letters from each president, beginning with Washington through Truman, but then he [Meyers] passed away,” said Mark Bowden, DPL coordinator of special collections.

“I’d long wanted to complete the collection of presidential letters,” Jampel said. Her introduction to Bowden came via Barbara Madgy Cohn, co-author of The Detroit Public Library: An American Classic (Wayne State University Press, 2017). The women met when Cohn was conducting a tour focused on library art and architecture for the Jewish Historical Society of Michigan.

“Mark [Bowden] found the presidential letters, which are part of the Rare Book Collection, and we went through them,” Jampel said. Bowden, who has 23 years with DPL, oversees the five separate collections that comprise the main library’s special collections.

The presidential letters are kept in two ornate boxes. The first “volume,” as Bowden called it, contains mounted letters starting with Washington to Eisenhower. The DPL collection’s longest letter, and Joan’s favorite, is Jefferson’s lengthy, handwritten letter that outlines his plans for the future University of Virginia. Most of the letters are typed.

Jampel purchased the library’s second box. That volume contains letters from more recent presidents. Through a dealer, she personally obtained a letter by George H.W. Bush and one of two letters from Carter. When retired U.S. Sen. Carl Levin heard about the project, he donated personal letters he’d received from George W. Bush, Clinton and Obama. The letter from Obama completes the collection.

“I was raised in Detroit by parents who were active in Jewish affairs,” Jampel said. With them in mind, she’s dedicated her life to organizing and saving the archives at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township and Meyers Library & Media Center at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in West Bloomfield.

“I focused on saving worthwhile projects that were in danger of being demolished,” she explained.

On Feb. 6, Jampel and a few family members and friends attended the public opening of the library exhibit. She said she’s proud the collection of presidential letters is available because “my family believes in giving from generation to generation.”

The presidential letters will be displayed through Tuesday, March 5, in Cass Hall, first floor of the Main Library, 5201 Woodward, Detroit. The free exhibit is open during regular library hours: noon-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Free parking is available Saturday and Sunday in the staff lot on Putnam Street. For information, call (313) 481-1401.

