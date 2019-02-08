The JCC’s FedEd Offers Short Classes with Big Subjects

Through the JCC’s Adult Jewish Learning Department, FedEd, adults now have the opportunity to study with leading rabbis and scholars to explore subjects on a large variety of Jewish-based subjects, lasting for six weeks or less.

Students are now able to delve into a variety of classes, mixing and matching them to structure a class schedule unique to each individual. This is the opportunity to enroll for shorter classes with big subjects. Here are some shorter offerings for the winter/spring semester. Call (248) 205-2557 or visit feded.online to register. The complete catalog can be found at jccdet.org/Feded. Location is at Federation Building unless otherwise noted.

AN INTRODUCTORY DIVE INTO JEWISH MYSTICISM

Hazzan Steve Klaper, instructor. Whatever your age, gender or level of scholarship, Jewish mysticism will open your eyes and expand your mind. Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m.; begins Feb. 4 for five weeks; $90; location: Congregation Shir Tikvah.

BEFORE THERE WAS ISRAEL

Dr. Michael Pytlik, instructor. Explore the early periods in Canaan, the Canaanites, early empires and the culture of the periods that led up to the formation of the Israelites. Wednesdays, 1-2:30 p.m.; begins Feb. 27 for five weeks; $90.

A MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN: JEWISH INSIGHTS INTO LOVE AND MARRIAGE

Rabbi Aaron Starr and Rebecca Starr, instructors. Through exploration of ancient and modern texts in an engaging format, participants will learn, laugh and even blush. Tuesdays, 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.; begins March 5 for four weeks; $70.

THE SWEET SINGER OF ISRAEL: KING DAVID

Ariella Nadel, instructor. Gain insight into the valor, virtues and vicissitudes of this great monarch as well as understand why his words became the eternal language of the Jewish people. Tuesdays, 7-8:15 p.m.; begins March 5 for six weeks; $90; location: Farber Hebrew Day School –Yeshivat Akiva.

THE JEW HIDDEN IN THE MUSIC

Rabbi Aaron Bergman, instructor. Explore composers who were Jewish publicly or converted to another religion and the impact of their Jewishness on the music they created. Thursdays, noon-1:30 p.m.; begins March 7 for five weeks; $90.

THE BIBLE FROM A LITERARY PERSPECTIVE

Professor Ralph Williams, instructor. Four unforgettable lectures on the Bible from Professor Williams. Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; begins March 13 for four weeks; $75; Location: Temple Beth El.

GENEALOGY AT ITS ROOTS

Robbie Terman, instructor. Do you want to begin researching your family history and do not know how to get started? This course begins at the basics of exploring common documents, including how to read them and where to find them. Fridays, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; begins March 15 for three weeks; $35.

BUILDING JUDAISM: A PREMIER PRESENTATION

Michael Hodges, instructor. Delve into discussions on the lives and works of Albert and Julius Kahn, explore Jewish buildings, synagogues and architects in Detroit, as well as famous national architects. Tuesdays, 7-8:30 p.m.; begins April 30 for four weeks; $75.

PASSOVER WORKSHOP: THE HAGGADAH HIT PARADE

Rabbi Dr. Mitch Parker, instructor. Study both manuscript and printed Haggadot beginning with those first illustrated in Spain and Germany in the Middle Ages and ending with samples of Haggadot created in the Jewish world today. Tuesday, 7-9 p.m.; April 2, $25.

