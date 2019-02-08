The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Scott Wasserman

Scott Wasserman, 24, of Royal Oak first made his mark on the Metro Detroit Jewish community in the summer of 2013. Though you might not have known his name, Scott was Tamarack Camps’ first agency photographer and videographer, tasked with capturing and sharing the pictures that parents so desperately crave. Today, Scott’s work has a global reach through Flow Video (formerly Visioned Media), where he is a founding partner.

Scott’s cinematic breakthrough came in 2015, when he won the Spartan Film Festival’s Best Picture award. The next year, he teamed up with his AEPi brother, Alex Scharg, to capture the Festival’s Best Documentary.

Later in 2016, the pair launched a video marketing and production company headquartered in Troy, with a recent growth into the New York area. Flow Video works with organizations to tell their story — from Michigan State University’s annual Give Green Day to recent Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit campaigns.

Flow Video’s portfolio also includes Wayne State University, Jaffe Raitt Heuer & Weiss P.C., Bloomfield Hills Schools, Level One Bank and other businesses, schools and nonprofits. He especially loves working with local Jewish organizations such as Friendship Circle, Hillel Day School and JCC of Metro Detroit.

His favorite place to shoot a sunset is at Camp Maas, and if he can’t get there, Belle Isle.

