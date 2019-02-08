The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Shimon Levy

Captain (Res.) Shimon G. Levy, 33, has been proudly calling Detroit home since November 2014. In Detroit, he previously served as principal at Secret Sauce Capital and as the senior strategic adviser at the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit. His most recent venture, as the managing principal of Northend Capital, was acquired in November 2018.

Before coming to Michigan, Shimon founded the Student Led Trips Initiative, a project where top-tier university students lead their peers on thought-provoking, multi-faceted journeys to Israel. It merged into iTrek in 2015 as a well-financed initiative and, in 2018, brought more than 2,000 students to Israel. Shimon often consults, writes and speaks on entrepreneurship, Middle East, millennial engagement challenges and leadership.

Shimon attributes his passion for the Jewish people and Israel to his parents’ life of service and his personal experiences as a career IDF combat naval officer and a former government diplomat. He is involved in numerous NGOs, locally and globally, that build communities, support Israel, Jewish peoplehood and combat anti-Semitism.

He recently married his long-time sweetheart, Jennie, and they love renovating (while complaining about) their 1925 German Tudor. They also love people, traveling and big ideas that make an impact.

Shimon is a proud graduate of the University of Haifa, IDC Herzliya and Harvard Kennedy School, where he was fortunate to represent his class as the 2014 commencement speaker.

Like this: Like Loading...