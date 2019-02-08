The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Yifat Clein

Yifat Clein, 33, is an intake coordinator and therapist at Kadima, where she helps individuals make their first (courageous) step in seeking mental health services and provides trauma-informed counseling to her clients. Since graduating with her M.S.W. in 2015, Yifat has been dedicated to improving mental health access and educating the community about the crucial role mental health plays in overall well-being. She is grateful that at Kadima she is able to promote an integrated, holistic approach to mental health.

A native of Kibbutz Sasa, Israel, Yifat moved to the U.S. 11 years ago. She earned her B.S.W. from the University of Washington in 2013. Yifat’s passion for social justice led her to the University of Michigan School of Social Work in 2014.

She has volunteered and worked at The Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan, Development Centers and Jewish Family Service. Yifat belongs to the Downtown Synagogue and B’nai Israel Synagogue. She is an active volunteer with Limmud Michigan and encourages everyone to attend the day of learning on March 31.

She lives in Detroit with her husband, Ruby. At home, she enjoys yoga, reading, watching The Great British Baking Show and cooking vegan food.

