The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Jamie Iden Strasberger

Jamie is a true leader in the Metro Detroit Jewish community by taking risks as an entrepreneur and leading by example with her commitment to tzedakah in her business ventures.

Jamie, 35, started Because of a Case, one of the leading charitable phone case brands. Her passion for mental health (as she struggles with anxiety), led her to donate a portion of each sale to Minding Your Mind. Minding Your Mind is an education-based nonprofit that provides training to teachers and staff on improving mental health through strategies like meditation and yoga.

Eventually, Because of a Case expanded to many other causes, and partnered with celebrities to promote their causes and cases. These include Operation Warm (providing coats to those in need, and the Wildlife Conservation Fund, helping save and protect elephants). By creating a global brand with a social mission, she is showing the awesome things that can happen within the confines of the Jewish community in Metro Detroit.

The Strasbergers enjoy Shabbats with their 4-year-old son, Ezra, and enjoy being a part of the family programming put on by The Well.

