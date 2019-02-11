TRAFFICK STOP at Temple Israel

Temple Israel to host ​TRAFFICK STOP, an anti-human trafficking awareness training and discussion.

West Bloomfield, MI​ — Feb. 4, 2019 — Temple Israel of West Bloomfield is hosting a human trafficking awareness program on February 25, 2019 at 6:30 pm. Co-hosts include the Detroit Crime Commission, Alternatives for Girls, Sanctum House, and the Oakland County Sheriff.

Human trafficking of children is on the rise in the U.S. Teenage girls ​and boys are both targeted, many via social media. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the FBI expected several dozen children to be trafficked in metro Detroit, transported to Atlanta and sold for sex during the Superbowl.

Program Designed for Teens and Their Parents

Temple Israel and co-sponsors have developed an educational program called ​Traffick Stop, that will focus on the trafficking threat to those under 18. Topics will include how to identify the signs of human trafficking, who is at risk, who are victims, and what resources are available if you suspect someone you know is being trafficked.

According to Kari Provizer, Director of the Robert Sosnick Family Life Center at Temple Israel, “With our large congregation and strong ties to the greater community, Temple Israel is in a unique position to host a human trafficking awareness and training program for both parents and children. With the help of the Detroit Crime Commission, we found a great speaker who went to Groves High School and is herself a survivor, to help us understand how to combat this very frightening and growing threat.”

The scheduled guest speaker is ​Theresa Flores​, a survivor of child sex trafficking in the affluent City of Birmingham, Michigan from the time she was 15-17 years old. Flores has since founded S.O.A.P. (Save Our Adolescents from Prostitution) and travels the U.S. to educate communities about the threat.

For more information

Traffick Stop takes place at Temple Israel, 5725 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48323. The program is geared to children 12 and older and their parents. It is free of charge and open to the community. To register, please visit ​temple-israel.org/event/traffickstop​ or call Temple Israel at 248-661-5700.

Reservations are requested by Friday, February 22, 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...