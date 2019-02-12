A Community Conversation on Aging at the JCC

Local residents gathered to hear expert panelists speak about resources for seniors.

By Keri Cohen

More than 80 people attended a “Community Conversation on Aging” Feb. 5 at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield. The event, co-sponsored by Jewish Senior Life and the Detroit Jewish News, focused on the question: “Where will I live?”

Panelists included the following individuals from partnering Jewish agencies: Linda Blumberg, Jewish Federation; Leah Rosenbaum, JVS CEO; Nancy Heinrich, JSL CEO; Perry Ohren, JFS CEO; and Dan Cinelli, a nationally known senior housing expert. Arthur Horwitz, JN publisher/executive editor, served as moderator. Following the presentation, the experts took questions from the audience.

Look for more Conversation on Aging events in the future.

For information on senior living options, call Jewish Senior Life at (248) 661-1836 or Jewish Family Service at (248) 592-2313.

To catch all the footage from the event, view the live video below:

Like this: Like Loading...