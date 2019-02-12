FJA Boys Basketball Team Catches a Break

While the Jaguars can’t play in the Catholic League tournament due to Shabbat, they qualify for the Michigan High School Association state tournament on Feb. 25.

By Steve Stein, Contributing Writer

The Frankel Jewish Academy boys basketball team won’t be playing in the Catholic League C-D Division tournament because tournament games are scheduled for Shabbat, but the Jaguars will participate in the Michigan High School Association state tournament.

FJA (11-6) is in the Division 4 district at Bloomfield Hills Roeper. The district schedule was redrawn after Detroit Westside Christian dropped out, and FJA will open against Roeper (9-6) at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25.

FJA was supposed to open against defending Class D state champion Southfield Christian.

Instead, the winner of the FJA-Roeper game will face either Southfield Christian (12-6) or Novi Christian Academy (9-6) at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, for the district championship.

Photo via Frankel Jewish Academy Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...