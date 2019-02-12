The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Rachel Frank

Rachel Frank, 33, is an inspirational youth-services leader, having worked in the field for many years. As a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oakland and Macomb Counties’ team, she has been named Professional of the Year for the club and received an award for the Michigan and Ohio region.

Chesed sums up her approach and action. Rachel is the unit director for the Jack & Annette Aronson Boys & Girls Club-Ferndale Unit. This location serves dozens of youth ages 6-18, where she is responsible for the staffing as well as programming. She was employed as a religious school teacher at Temple Emanu-El and inspired her students, served on the Temple board of trustees, as well as on the Kol Limud education committee and educator search committee.

Rachel plays a role in strengthening the Jewish community by exposing teens to places outside their own community. It gives the students a foundation to build upon.

Rachel lives in in Ferndale with her pup, Khaya.

