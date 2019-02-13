Grand Tavern Celebrates a Decade of Dining

Grand Tavern celebrates 10th anniversary.

By Danny Raskin, Senior Columnist

As the site of a former Chili’s restaurant, many reasons may crop up as to why it lasted less than a year at the location … But the present tenant, Grand Tavern, is among the winning eateries that many customers are keeping to themselves … Located at M-59 and Adams, MarketPlace Circle, Rochester Hills, it is among a fine small chain of choice dining spots in Rochester Hills and local areas… After adding still another 80 seats with its new enclosed patio, along with the 350 seating and 20 bar stools, on this, its 10th birthday at the elegant locale, Grand Tavern is furthering its many efforts in gaining continued and more prominence.

Other renovations like new walls, etc., have again vaulted the location into an even more striking dining spot to go with its varied attention-getting choice of dining selections … Like being one of a very few restaurants that have two Happy Hours … Tuesday through Friday, 3-6 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday 9 p.m. until closing with all the goodies that these popular times usually bring …like appetizers galore, 10 burger styles, including one you build yourself, homemade soups, steaks, scallops, shrimp, etc. … including the popular stone cooking rave with diners preparing their own steaks, seafood, etc., on heated stones at their own tables.

Favorite-selling dishes like cedar plank or bruschetta salmon or chicken bruschetta, tuna tacos, bar-b-q platter and others … and daily specials available all seven days are included in the bevy of selections.

Grand Tavern’s house-made carrot cake is one of a slew of choice delights that are made on the premises … The menu features many popular dishes that may be obtained at popular prices to go with the huge look of cleanliness.

Seven-day hours are Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.-midnight, Saturday, 10 a.m.-midnight, Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Little wonder that Grand Tavern has become a large favorite as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

ANOTHER MAJOR COUP by the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame … as former Detroit Tiger Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris receives the 2019 Hank Greenberg Lifetime Achievement Award, Monday, June 3, at the Franklin Hills Country Club … George Blaha, longtime Detroit Piston announcer, will be given the Excellence in Media Award, and Danialle Karmanos the Bremen Award … Morris, now a Detroit Tiger broadcaster, entered the 2018 Major League Hall of Fame with former Tiger shortstop Alan Trammell … The 29th Annual Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf and Tennis Invitational will be a sellout for the inductions and sports panel biggie alone … plus the frivolity, cocktails and dining.

REARVIEW MIRROR … When little Brian Gussin, son of Norman and Diane Gussin, attended his first Passover seder at Minnie Raskin’s home and was told not to wipe his hands on his shirt, obeyed and wiped them on his pants.

TIP TO SERVERS Dept. … When serving steak, suggest that customers cut into it while you are there to make certain it is cooked to their liking … It is amazing how many fail to do this, resulting in the steaks being returned … Restaurateurs and managers should insist upon this.

NO, YOU AREN’T seeing double … And they are not even related to each other … but could almost look like sisters … Chris Feasel, fine general manager at Stage Deli, and Courtney Hill, excellent server at Pickles & Rye Deli … Steve Goldberg, owner of Stage Deli, and Rick Therrien, owner of Pickles & Rye Deli, and their customers enjoy the presence of each at their West Bloomfield delis.

LOOKS LIKE George and Crissy Kutlenios, owners of the Holly Hotel in Holly, Mich., must like fires … For 41 years they have been celebrating the big blaze that almost destroyed the hotel 105 years ago … George and Crissy recently gave 41 percent off dinner purchases in memory of the blaze.

OLDIE BUT GOODIE Dept. … Attorney says, “Now, doctor, isn’t it true that when a person dies in his sleep, he doesn’t know about it until the next morning?”

Witness says, “Did you actually pass the bar exam?”

CONGRATS … To Jim Hiller on his birthday … To Peter Ginopolis on his birthday … To Clara Musgraff on her birthday.

