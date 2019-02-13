Tim Kiska’s Detroit History Podcast: Season 2 Episode 1 features The Dearborn Historian’s Editor Bill McGraw, University of Michigan-Dearborn Professor Ron Stockton, and JN Foundatation Archivist, Mike Smith.

The Jewish News has been covering the latest details on the Dearborn mayor halting the latest edition of The Dearborn Historian and the dismissal of its editor, Bill McGraw. University of Michigan-Dearborn professor and executive producer, writer and narrator of the podcast, Tim Kiska, delves deeper into the topic in his latest episode of his podcast.

This episode from The Detroit History Podcast provides insights on these recent incidents, plus historical details on Henry Ford and The Dearborn Independent, which he used to share his anti-Semitic views in the 1920s. For more episodes from The Detroit History Podcast, go to http://detroithistorypodcast.com/.

