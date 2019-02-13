The Detroit History Podcast
,

Listen Now: The Detroit History Podcast’s Latest Episode is All About Henry Ford’s Anti-Semitism

Published February 13, 2019byAllison Jacobs

Tim Kiska’s Detroit History Podcast: Season 2 Episode 1 features The Dearborn Historian’s Editor Bill McGraw, University of Michigan-Dearborn Professor Ron Stockton, and JN Foundatation Archivist, Mike Smith.

The Jewish News has been covering the latest details on the Dearborn mayor halting the latest edition of The Dearborn Historian and the dismissal of its editor, Bill McGraw. University of Michigan-Dearborn professor and executive producer, writer and narrator of the podcast, Tim Kiska, delves deeper into the topic in his latest episode of his podcast.

This episode from The Detroit History Podcast provides insights on these recent incidents, plus historical details on Henry Ford and The Dearborn Independent, which he used to share his anti-Semitic views in the 1920s. For more episodes from The Detroit History Podcast, go to http://detroithistorypodcast.com/.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the Detroit Jewish News! Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Newsletter

Support the Detroit Jewish News Foundation

Support the educational mission of the independent, nonprofit Detroit Jewish News Foundation.

Donate Today
%d bloggers like this: