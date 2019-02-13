The Well & JN’s 36 Under 36: Rabbi Yarden Blumstein

Whether at his full-time job as teen director at Friendship Circle of Michigan or leading his minyan class at Frankel Jewish Academy or on the phone with a concerned parent or troubled teen, Rabbi Yarden Blumstein, 34, can be found listening intently, with patience and full presence of mind and spirit.

As Friendship Circle’s teen director/teen mentor, he has focused on suicide prevention and served as a teen mentor through UMatter, an organization of Friendship Circle that creates awareness surrounding teen mental health and empowers teens to support one another in school and elsewhere.

He also worked to bring ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) to Metro Detroit’s Jewish community, facilitating workshops for local teens and adults interested in learning practical intervention skills and developing a community-wide support network.

He combines spirituality with support systems by inviting teens into his home for Shabbat dinners. Last year, Yarden and his wife, Bayla, hosted more than 1,000 teens on Friday nights.

Yarden and Bayla have six children and live in West Bloomfield.

Like this: Like Loading...