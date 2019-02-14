‘The Holocaust Unfolds’ Exhibit — Nov. 11, 1938

By Mike Smith

The term Holocaust was not used as a historical concept until after World War II when the world finally understood that the Nazi party and its collaborators had systemically and brutally attempted to annihilate the Jews of Europe.

Unlike America’s mainstream media, the Jewish News and its predecessor, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle, continually published reports about Nazi atrocities during World War II.

An exhibit, assembled by Detroit Jewish News Foundation Archivist Mike Smith, was shown at the Holocaust Memorial Center late last year. On this “Looking Back” page, we will offer selected exhibit panels showing the history of what we now call the Holocaust as it unfolded in the pages of these publications.

There were so many broken windows in Jewish businesses, synagogues and homes that the rioting on Nov. 9 and 10, 1939, in Germany, Austria and Czechoslovakia became known as Kristallnacht, or Crystal Night.

Nazi authorities stood by and watched as rioting citizens damaged or destroyed an estimated 278 synagogues and 7,000 Jewish-owned businesses. More than 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps. The Jewish Chronicle had an extensive report on this “New Wave of Anti-Semitism.”

