Hockey Event Benefits Jamie Daniels Foundation

Farmington Hills-based firm GLP & Associates is sponsoring the Jamie Daniels Outdoor Hockey Classic on Feb. 23 to help increase opioid addiction awareness.

By Steve Stein

Featured photo courtesy of the Jamie Daniels Foundation

Ken Daniels has been the voice of the Detroit Red Wings for 22 seasons, calling games as the team’s play-by-play announcer.

In the past few years, Daniels has become a voice for something that isn’t a game. He’s fighting the scourge of opioid addiction in the country that has claimed thousands of lives including his son Jamie Daniels, who died in 2016 at age 23 from an overdose of heroin laced with fentanyl.

Last year, the same year Ken Daniels was inducted into the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, he launched the Jamie Daniels Foundation.

The foundation raises money to help families afford the intensive rehabilitation that’s needed for a loved one to beat an opioid addiction. It also provides education, resources and guidance.

The foundation will benefit from an outdoor hockey event from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at On the Dunes at 2005 Haggerty Road just south of North Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township.

The Jamie Daniels Outdoor Hockey Classic is a day of hockey, camaraderie, fundraising and awareness.

The event is sponsored by GLP & Associates, a Farmington Hills-based firm that focuses mainly on helping educators achieve their financial goals, and Detroit Sports Media.

One reason for the GLP & Associates’ sponsorship of the Jamie Daniels Outdoor Hockey Classic is the company is celebrating its 50th year in business this year. Another reason is the relationship between Ken Daniels and company director Adam Szlamkowicz.

“This is a big year for our company. Fifty years in business is no small milestone,” Szlamkowicz said. “We’re always giving back to the community, but we don’t publicize it. For our anniversary, we wanted to do something special and invite the community.”

Szlamkowicz said he got to know Ken Daniels when he was an intern and later an associate producer at Fox Sports Detroit in the early 2000s.

“Here’s the kind of person Ken Daniels is,” Szlamkowicz said. “I took a job in Dallas after I left Fox Sports Detroit and after about a year there, in 2007, I get a call one day.

“It’s Ken. He’s there to broadcast a Red Wings-Dallas Stars game. He says grab a nice pair of pants and a nice jacket because he’s taking me out to dinner. He knew I didn’t have any family there, and he wanted to make sure I had a nice evening. We had a great dinner.”

After he heard about Jamie Daniels’ death, Szlamkowicz said, he gave Ken Daniels a call to offer his condolences, thoughts and prayers.

“I didn’t know Jamie very well, but some people at our company did from playing hockey with him,” Szlamkowicz said.

GLP & Associates has a hockey team — Szlamkowicz says he’s the “old guy” on the team at age 39 — and it will wrap up the Jamie Daniels Outdoor Hockey Classic with a game against the Detroit Red Wings alumni team at 5 p.m.

Open skating and other games also are on the schedule. Check out the event’s Facebook page for more details.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, with proceeds benefiting the foundation.

“We’ll also raise money through 50/50 drawings, raffles and sponsor ads from area businesses on the rink dasher boards,” Szlamkowicz said.

Send news to stevestein502004@yahoo.com.

Like this: Like Loading...