May Detroit Community Birthright Trip Now Open

Featured photo courtesy of Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit

There’s no better way to dethaw from these freezing temperatures than to do it in Israel. Registration for Federation’s Detroit Community Birthright trip, May 8-20, is open.

Anyone who has ever gone on a Birthright Israel trip will tell you it is the experience of a lifetime. A free trip to Israel, traveling from the south to the north, seeing all the iconic sites and hidden gems. You ride a camel, sleep in a Bedouin tent, climb Masada, swim in the Dead Sea, touch the Western Wall, walk the stone streets of Jerusalem, explore the mystic city of Tzfat, and eat all the hummus your heart desires.

Ten, non-stop days in the Holy Land on a bus full of your peers has all the makings of an incredible adventure — but Detroit Community trips offer some special extras that transform 10 days of travel into years of memories, such as Israeli travel mates from Federation’s partnership region for the full 10 days, a full-day visit to the partnership region and Home Hospitality Night where you are invited into Israeli travel mates’ homes to share a local meal with their families.

The adventure isn’t over when the trip ends. Traveling with fellow Detroiters means that you can meet up, hang out and build real community connections when you get back to Michigan and reconnect with the Israelis you met on your trip in August for a Mifgash, a week-long reunion.

Know someone 22-26 who hasn’t gone on Birthright yet? Have them register at jewishdetroit.org/nextgen/birthright or email Nikki at baron@jfmd.org with questions.

