If you have yet to venture to Detroit this winter, restaurant week is the perfect excuse to bundle up and explore. Here are three new spots added to this year’s line-up!

By Allison Jacobs

1. Lumen (Beacon Park)

Photo via Lumen Detroit Facebook

Situated in the midst of the spacious Beacon Park, this visually attractive restaurant is a hot spot for both lunch and dinner, offering a varied menu with hints of Belgian influence. Stars of the restaurant week menu include the farmers market bowl, the steak frites and a decadent chicken gnocchi. $39 Click to view menu.

1903 Grand River

313-626-5005

lumendetroit.com

2. The Peterboro (Chinatown)

Photo via The Peterboro Facebook

This trendy spot features American Chinese food unlike anywhere else in Detroit. Indulge in their crispy crab rangoon to start, and dive right into either Kung Pao chicken, Sesame Chicken or General Tsao’s chicken (tofu can be substituted). $29 Click to view menu.

420 Peterboro St.

313-833-1111

thepeterboro.com

3. Gather (Eastern Market)

Photo via Gather Detroit Facebook

The cozy 34-seat restaurant packs a big flavor punch, honing in on fresh, seasonal ingredients. Starters include bright salads like the kale Caesar and the delightful mini crabcake. The courses range from an exotic chicken tangine with North African chickpea and tomato stew to a maple roasted acorn squash with pickled cranberries and sage, spicy candied pecans and sunchoke and shallot gravy. $29 Click to view menu.

1454 Gratiot Avenue

586-850-0205

gatherdetroit.com

Detroit Restaurant Week begins Friday, Feb. 22 and ends Sunday, March 3. Click to view the full list of participating restaurants.

