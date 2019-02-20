SpaceIL, an Israeli nonprofit, prepares for monumental launch to the moon this week.

By Allison Jacobs

Information and media courtesy of The iCenter — the North American educational partner of SpaceIL.

After 8 years of preparation, Israel is reaching for the stars and heading for the moon. The private SpaceIL spacecraft named Beresheet (In the Beginning) is set to launch Friday, Feb. 22 (3:45 TLV) via a SpaceX Rocket. This is a giant leap for Israel as it becomes the fourth country to ever land on the moon.

Check out the iCenter’s resource, The Landing Page, where you can catch a LIVE FEED of the launch Thursday night (20:45 EST) and explore their Launch Kit designed for parents and educators featuring STEM activities, Hebrew materials, stories, videos and “Moon Party” Spotify playlists.

